Benefit concert held for Fort Graham Baptist Church

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — After Fort Graham Baptist Church in Whitney burned down a few weeks ago, the community came together to raise money by hosting a benefit concert.



Donations are accepted by clicking here or at Peoples Bank in Whitney

Hundreds of local residents were expected to show up at the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I don’t feel ignored, I really do feel love here," said Shannon Phillips, a new member at Fort Graham Baptist Church.

Shannon Phillips has been attending Fort Graham Baptist Church for three weeks, and she said even during the midst of the church rebuilding after being burned down, the love at Fort Graham is real.

As a new member, she joined Donna Brecht, a long-time member of Fort Graham, at The Place at Lake Whitney for a benefit concert to help the church raise money.

“Somehow I ended up here and God blessed me and I can’t even begin to tell you how much they have helped me. I have never been this way. I’ve always been the one who helps people. So, I’m happy to volunteer and help give back for what they're doing to help me," said Phillips.

And Phillips hopes those attending will donate out of love.

On April 1st, officials stated the fire started after an ATV parked near the church caught on fire and spread to the church’s sanctuary and other parts of the building, including the thrift shop next door. The following day, the church was demolished.

Tami Gardner, the co-owner of The Place at Lake Whitney, said the community stepped in and helped to organize a benefit concert to help support the church. Gardner said she hopes people see the church's vision and mission when donating.

“I hope that the church is so visible today and so of heartwarming that people want to come and be a part of this church, they are part of the community but they want to come and see what this church is all about, see what this church is building..she where this church is going…she the vision of the Fort Graham Church," said Tami Gardner, co-owner of The Place at Lake Whitney.

Gardner said no amount is too big or too small when it comes to donating, and she isn’t placing a limit on what god can do.

Brecht said that with an estimated 300-400 people supporting the benefit concert, she knows the future looks bright.

“It’s exciting to know that they’re going to come out here for us. Ninety percent of our members volunteer every day to help us, whether it’s in our thrift store or washing the toilets in the bathroom, to dishes to everything," said Donna Brecht, assistant music director for Fort Graham Baptist Church.

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