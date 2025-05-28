King Memorial Methodist Church in Whitney struck by lightning, survives

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — King Memorial Methodist Church in Whitney was struck by lightning but survived because of one item that was placed on the church years ago.



A lightning rod was placed on the church several years ago

The church suffered about $5,000 in damages but it only impacted the electronics

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The little girl came running to the back screaming “It hit the church, it hit the church," said Amanda Junek.

Junek is the church secretary and administrator at King Memorial Methodist Church in Whitney. She said she was at the family learning center across the street from the church helping the community when she heard something strange.

“We were sitting in the back a bunch of little kids were helping with the sale and were standing near the door when we heard this big loud crack," said Junek.

That's when she ran into the hallway with the kids to keep them safe. But Mike Clements witnessed what happened.

“I saw it hit the steeple, and it hit the lightning rod in just a matter of seconds like that and I went back inside," said church-goer Mike Clements.

But the church pastor said there was a saving grace placed on the church years ago.

“The lightning rod on the top of our steeple. It transferred down through the lightning rod into the ground at this corner of the church for which we are thankful…chances are the church could burn if it hadn’t had that lightning rod," said Pastor Denise Rogers of King Memorial Methodist Church.

Pastor Rogers said the rod helped to handle the energy transfer.

“And then it comes down, the wire comes down here and what it does is it takes the energy of the lightning and takes it down to the ground in this corner," said Pastor Rogers.

She said the church only suffered minor damage to TVs, computers, and electronics. The community also stepped up, donating electronics to help the church continue to function.

“It would’ve been a great loss to the community. This church has been here since 1901 it is a huge force it is a huge force in the community," said Pastor Rogers.

Junek is one of many like Pastor Rogers who is happy the building is still standing.

“This church means family to me," said Junek.

