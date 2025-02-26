Hillsboro working on comprehensive plan to fix issues for residents

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — “If Hillsboro is thriving economically, all of the business will thrive from that," said owner of Ember, Joshua Hardy.

This is the hope for residents and business owners in Hillsboro as the city continues to work on a comprehensive plan to address a variety of issues in our community.

Watch Chantale speak to city leaders about the plan:

Hillsboro working on comprehensive plan

“Economically thriving town that’s safe, that is very attractive, that has a lot a amenities, that people can enjoy such as public parks and walking areas," said Hardy.

But to get there, a lot of work has to be done. Council member Leann Richmond said the plan will fix more than one issue and help prepare for future growth.

“Lost of problems with water, and our infrastructure, many of our city streets are 100 plus years old. And so we’ve got to be able to solve those problems and figure out how to keep those maintained," said Richmond.

Hardy believes the city will continue to move forward by keeping a close eye on those dollar bills.

“Just being fiscally responsible and with that mindset towards the future. Municipalities can get in this mindset of the growth phase and not be thinking forward of how are we going to maintain everything we’re about to build," said Hardy.

“This process helps us look, understand exactly what we’re looking at in terms of needs cost, location," said a planning official for the city of Hillsboro, Richard Reinhardt.

Councilwoman Richmond said the plan will be paid through a mixture of taxes and government funding. Even with having to pay higher taxes, Hardy understands it's part of the cost of doing business.

“The similarities of running a town are the same similarities of running a business or running a household. You’ve got different challenges in each of those," said Hardy.

Follow Chantale on social media!