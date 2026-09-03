Hill County superintendent retiring after 20 years of service

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The superintendent at Aquilla ISD is hanging up his hat. After more than 20 years, Dr. David Edison is retiring. Dr. Edison talked about the time he’s spent at the school district.



Dr. Edison will retire after the 2026-2027 school year.

“When I pulled up to this place 20 years ago, our gym was a cliffhanger-type gym," said Dr. Edison.

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"Anytime he runs down the hall and sees Dr. Edison, he lights up," said Jade McCurdy, PEIMS Coordinator at Aquilla ISD.

Throughout Dr. David Edison’s 21 years as a superintendent at Aquilla ISD, he’s made many connections.

Jade McCurdy has worked with Dr. Edison for most of those years and says she’s seen him help students find their way.

“Building that small relationship with him has gone a long way…it’s the ones that reach out like that truly mean something, and he touches those hearts," said Mccurdy.

But those connections are changing. Dr. Edison is set to retire after the 2026-2027 school year.

Dr. Edison said one of his missions was to leave the district better than how he found it.

“When I pulled up to this place 20 years ago, our gym was a cliffhanger-type gym. We had to call off games when it rained, and this was an indoor gym," said Superintendent of Aquilla ISD, Dr. David Edison.

There's more that he's done for the school district and for students.

"Even before they graduate from high school, they can walk away with an associate's degree. We have a grow your own program for our staff so that they can move up into teaching professions as well as teachers who can move up into administration positions," said Dr. David Edison.

For McCurdy, the news was a lot to take in.

“I could hardly read his letter like I started reading his letter, and I just can’t," said McCurdy.

But she knows the work that he’s put in throughout the years will carry on after he leaves.

“His vision and his dream for this school have grown so much to give these kids an opportunity and continue to give them an opportunity that they might not have had without his vision here," said McCurdy.

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