Hewitt police to host 'Fill the Patrol Car' event for families in need

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Hewitt Police Department is collecting donations for local families in need — they are gathering supplies for the Family Abuse Center.

25 News spoke with the department about how they are helping out local neighbors.

"It's back to school time, and we know that it can be hard on parents and teachers when you need supplies for back to school,” Hewitt Police evidence technician Lindsey Bartlett said.

“It costs a lot of money, especially right now, and so we wanted to see what we could do for them."

The Family Abuse Center is requesting clear backpacks, small rugs, sensory toys, cleaning products and non-perishable food items. This is the first of two "Fill the Patrol Car" events that the police department is hosting.

