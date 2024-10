HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — The Hewitt Public Safety Facility is accepting new stuffed animal donations for local children affected by crimes.

The toys will be used to comfort children examined at The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

The center is a Waco nonprofit that helps children heal from traumatic events during crimes, and the organization also works on prevention, collaboration and treatment methods for those situations.

