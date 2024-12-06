Hewitt neighbors concerned about flooding in their homes

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — “When all the drainages get full, I mean, water just goes over people's curbs and down their driveways and through back backyards and stuff,” Hewitt resident Jason Williams said.

Jason Williams moved to our community in 2012—that same year, he noticed his neighborhood had an issue with flooding during storms.

“The water started coming in the garage," Williams said. The wind was blowing, so I closed the garage down a little bit because I thought it was just wind blowing it in. And so next thing you know, there's water at my feet."

Since the initial storm, he tells me water has flooded his home several times.

“And being here on city streets, you would think you wouldn’t have any issues with all these drainage boxes and stuff,” Williams said.

He decided to renovate his home to fix the issue.

“I re-landscaped my front yard. Made it a two-tier yard. It directs water around, down my driveway now, and around the rest of the house,” Williams said.

Williams tells me he hasn’t had flooding in his home since then, but he worries for his neighbors.

“We've got a pretty big neighborhood, but we've only got 16 catch boxes that catch the water and direct it somewhere,” Williams said. “I feel like that's inadequate, you know, for the water we get.”

Our city manager told me they haven’t had reports of homes flooding in this neighborhood since 2016.

However, they recently cleared and expanded the drainage system behind Radisson Drive.

“We think we’ve probably increased its capacity about three times, so in terms of what we have—we have natural drainage in that particular area—we’ve got it very well maintained currently,” Hewitt city manager Bo Thomas said.

