Here's why gas prices are cheaper this winter

FUEL PRICE FINDER

“This is the time of year when we typically see gas prices fall, not just in Texas, but across the country,” AAA Texas Doug Shupe said.

As you prepare for your holiday road trips, you may have noticed gas prices being lower than earlier this year.

But do you know why?

“Number one, we see the winter blend fuel enter the marketplace. The winter blend fuel is less expensive to produce, and so that savings is passed along to the consumer,” Shupe said.

Shupe told 25 News the summer blend is made to be less likely to evaporate in warmer temperatures—making it more expensive to produce.

This winter blend contains butane—which is less expensive than the components of the summer blend.

“Consumers will pay about 15 to 20 cents less per gallon to fill up with the winter blend fuel compared to the summer blend fuel,” Shupe said.

Gas stations in our community are seeing this firsthand.

The Lorena Roadster Travel Center opened in May of this year.

“When we first opened, we were selling to it at $2.95 and right now we are $2.59 for the regular gas. So, that's about 35 cent difference,” Roadster Travel Center owner Naushir Maredia said.

According to AAA, we typically see a lower demand for fuel this time of year.

“So, it's cheaper right now in terms of the cost that we're getting the fuel for compared to what it was in the summertime,” Maredia said.

“Right now, drivers in Waco are paying about $2.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That's about a penny less than a week ago, about five cents less than this time a year ago,” Shupe said.

For those making travel plans this year, here are a few tips for getting the most out of your tank.

#1. Obey the speed limit. The faster your car moves, the more fuel you burn.

#2: Keep your vehicle well maintained.

#3: Avoid using overhead luggage racks when packing your car—as they can create drag and reduce fuel efficiency.

Follow Kadence on social media!