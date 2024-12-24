Here's how you can help track monarch butterflies as research shows they are declining

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — Belton Public Library has a special butterfly garden where our community members can sit and see butterflies. It's a safe place for the insects but people meddling and climate change are putting them on the edge of extinction.



Monarch butterflies are a familiar sight in Central Texas during the fall since we are migrating to Mexico.

“The monarch butterfly is a good pollinator,” Dr. Laura Erlandson, A&M Central Texas, said.

However, they can be toxic to animals as the milkweeds contain toxins.

“There are a couple of different species of Milkweeds that are native to Central Texas, and any locally owned nursery will have those Milkweed plants,” Erlandson said.

Milkweeds are what caterpillars eat and develop on. Still, a lack of plants being properly maintained worldwide is part of the reason the number of monarchs dropped 81 percent in the last 25 years, according to A&M Central Texas.

Human actions could also be to blame — such as the use of pesticides and the increase in global warming.

“Butterflies are certainly in trouble,” Erlandson said.

Inside the Nature Connection World in Killeen, brothers are busy connecting our neighbors with art created with real insects worldwide.

There's also the magic I saw firsthand being created at the back of the store.

“This is my work section where I do all of the insects and acrylic,“ said Byron Foster, Nature Connection World.

Nature Connection is run by a family who loves the art and education of science. They have been in business for over 15 years at the mall. Offering glass pictures, jewelry, key chains, 3d printed creatures, and wood pieces.

At this point, it’s unknown exactly how the incoming Trump administration will deal with climate change. Still, Chris Wright, a prominent fracking and climate change skeptic, is in line to be the next energy secretary.

HOW YOU CAN HELP RESEARCHERS:

A&M Central Texas and Nature Connection World are both participants of Monarchwatch.org.The site allows our community to track tagged Monarch butterflies. The project allows the researchers to collect data such as the origins of monarchs that reach Mexico, the timing and pace of the migration, mortality during the migration, and changes in geographic distribution.

According to the website, it also shows the probability of reaching Mexico and the size of the butterfly.

