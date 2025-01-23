Heart of Texas Goodwill to open childcare facility in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — “Our primary mission is to serve our communities. So, we're committed to offering childcare services to our families of all walks of life,” Heart of Texas Goodwill director of family strengthening Karina Ortega said.

“We believe that every family should have access to high-quality care regardless of the background or financial situation.”

The Heart of Texas Goodwill is opening its childcare center for families in need.

The company purchased the building— located off Hewitt Drive—in 2023.

“So currently, the building is going into renovations, and we are looking into an investment of $4.5 million,” Ortega said. “The center is supported by the generous donations made to goodwill retail stores, meaning that the local community plays a direct part in the success of this project.”

A grant received from Mackenzie Scott will help fund the project, too.

The facility is expected to serve around 200 students and 35 employees.

“One of the most important pillars of early childhood education is their teachers. And we want to offer livable wages, but also that our teachers have benefits,” Ortega said. “If our teachers are happy and well supported, our children will also be.”

The focus will be on play-based learning—with an emphasis on reading, writing, math, and science.

Ortega told 25 News' the company will offer families affordable tuition and discounts for goodwill employees.

“Every time someone donates to Goodwill or purchases goodwill, they are helping provide affordable childcare for families in need,” Ortega said.

“This community connection is vital to making the center a reflection of this collective support.”

