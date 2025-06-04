Health officials speak on the first confirmed measles case in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Public Health District has confirmed the first case of measles in the county, involving an unvaccinated adult resident, and is currently investigating the case for any potential community exposures.

"I've been saying for a few months it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," said Amy Yeager, District Director of Bell County Public Health.

While it's unwelcome news, Yeager told 25 News the confirmed case doesn't come as a surprise given the outbreak in West Texas and Bell County's location.

"As people move around the state, Texas is big, but we're also on I-35 by a major city, so people move in and out of this area quite often," Yeager said.

Health officials have been monitoring the West Texas outbreak closely and are working to determine if there's any connection.

"There are so many cases in West Texas that those folks have been all over the place, so it's just due diligence to also ask certain questions to see when you get a positive if there was any travel-related connection to anybody from the current outbreak," Yeager said.

Officials did not disclose the specific location where the case was confirmed, but confirmed the individual is a Bell County resident.

Health professionals advise that if you develop measles symptoms, you should isolate yourself and call a healthcare provider before visiting an emergency department or clinic.

"I think the most important thing is to know your vaccination status," Yeager said.

Bell County Public Health provides the MMR vaccine to eligible people through an immunization program that includes clinic days and community outreach.

