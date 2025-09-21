HB 3000 passes: Falls County leaders celebrate new funding for emergency services

MARLIN, Texas — HB 3000 has officially been signed into law, and Falls County leaders are celebrating the long-awaited funding boost that will expand emergency services and improve response times in rural communities.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I just felt like this was something I needed to do. I want to leave the world a better place than what it was,” said President of the Falls County Emergency Services District One Bill Range.

Back in May 25 News told you about a bill that would help provide more funding for ambulances in rural counties — House Bill 3000.

“Our goal is to make our response times better, serve our citizens in a better way, which means getting to the site quicker, to the hospital and back ready for the next call. In the broad sense, that’s what we are doing,” said Range.

And now, that goal is one step closer.

The bill is officially law now...but it didn’t happen overnight. Local leaders like Bill Range spent months meeting with lawmakers — advocating for the needs of rural first responders.

One of those members was State Representative Angelia Orr -- who co-signed the bill.

“I don't want to cry in front of the camera but it was so touching,” said Range.

After months of speaking up, Range was there in person when Abbott signed the bill into law. Walking away with a special treasure— that he’ll cherish forever.

Bill Range HB 3000

“I got one of the pens that the governor himself signed the bill with,” said Range.

Now he’s looking forward to better serving our community.

“This is going to raise our level of care and support for our citizens which I’m very happy about,” said Range.

Falls County will be eligible to receive up to $350,000 in funding for more ambulances.

House Bill 18 was also signed into law, aimed at providing needed strategic planning and funding to assure sustainability of rural hospitals and clinics.

