Harker Heights finance department honors late employee

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas(KXXV) — The City of Harker Heights has closed its Finance Department on Monday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as staff attend the funeral of longtime colleague and friend Susan Crawley.

To honor her memory, the city is asking residents to wear Crawley’s favorite color, pink, on Monday.

Community members are encouraged to post selfies in pink and share them on social media or in the city’s comment thread as a show of support for her family and the finance team.

“We hope to turn timelines pink in her honor,” the city said. “To remind those who loved her that they’re not alone.”

According to city officials, Crawley, who worked in the department for 15 years, is being remembered as the kind of person anyone would hope to work with.

Her coworkers describe her as “compassionate, empathetic, sassy, bright, faithful, feisty, inspiring, and strong.” More than just a reliable employee, Crawley was known for lifting up those around her, ensuring others were cared for, and always working with heart.

“She made sure things were taken care of the right way for everyone,” the city shared in a statement.

