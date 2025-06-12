Harker Heights Debris Cleanup: What to do if you're not in the hardest-hit zone

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Cleanup continues across Harker Heights following recent storms, and city officials are thanking residents for their patience and teamwork during the recovery.

If you live in one of the city’s hardest-hit areas, including the Fuller Lane neighborhood, you don’t need to contact the city for debris pickup.

Contractors will automatically collect tree and brush debris from the curb, as long as it’s accessible by July 1.

Houston Johnson MAP OF HARDEST-HIT AREA

City leaders also urge residents to check on neighbors who may need help. If you know someone who’s struggling and can’t handle cleanup on their own, send their info and photos to the city. Officials are coordinating with community groups that may be able to assist.

NOT IN THE HARD-HIT ZONE? HERE'S WHAT TO DO:



Move your tree or brush debris to the curb (right-of-way). Snap a photo of the pile. Email the photo, along with your address and contact info, to hjohnson@harkerheights.gov before July 1.

REMINDERS:



Only tree and brush debris will be picked up.

No boards, fencing, bricks, or concrete — take those to the City Drop-Off Facility on FM 2410.

Crews cannot go onto private property, so make sure your debris is curbside.

This is a one-time pickup. Once crews pass through, they won’t return.

The City Drop-Off Facility is still running extended hours and accepting unlimited brush and tree debris. Up to two loads per day of construction-type debris, like fencing or bricks, at no charge.

