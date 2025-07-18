Harker Heights addresses storm recovery efforts, debris pickup

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Harker Heights is continuing its efforts in its Storm Recovery initiative, acknowledging the volunteers who have been helping their neighbors and fellow citizens during this challenging time.

Austin Wood and City of Harker Heights staff have been working since July 1 on storm debris loading and removal.

The city now reports that debris pickup has been completed across the majority of the city.

Harker Heights

Focus on the Fuller Lane area

The area around Fuller Lane experienced the most significant impact from the storm, according to the city, resulting in a large volume of debris. Austin Wood has been very thorough in their collection efforts, and anticipates continuing debris removal in this area through next week, July 25.

Residents in the Fuller Lane area can be assured that we are actively working to collect and process all properly placed trees.

Debris Pickup Outside Fuller Lane

For residents outside the Fuller Lane area who submitted their addresses for storm debris pickup, collection is expected to be completed by the end of Friday, July 18. If debris has not been recovered by then, contact the city.