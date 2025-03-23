Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

HALFTIME: Baylor trails Duke 47-30

Baylor men's basketball
Chris Carlson/AP
Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells during the first half against Duke in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Baylor men's basketball
Posted

RALEIGH, North Carolina (KXXV) — The No. 9 Baylor Bears are taking on No. 1 Duke with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Plenty of story lines between these two teams as Jeremy Roach faces his former team in Duke.

Norchad Omier started the game strong with six points. VJ Edgecombe leads Baylor in points with seven.

Baylor looks to return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021.

Tune in as we will update you on a final score.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood