HALFTIME: Baylor trails Duke 47-30

RALEIGH, North Carolina (KXXV) — The No. 9 Baylor Bears are taking on No. 1 Duke with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Plenty of story lines between these two teams as Jeremy Roach faces his former team in Duke.

Norchad Omier started the game strong with six points. VJ Edgecombe leads Baylor in points with seven.

Baylor looks to return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021.

Tune in as we will update you on a final score.

