House bill to designate highway in memory of Sergeant Mark Butler

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — A House bill calling to designate part of State Highway 6 as the “Sergeant Mark Butler Memorial Highway" is now waiting for Governor Greg Abbott's signature.

Navasota Police Department Sgt. Mark Butler died during police pursuit Jan. 15. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Sergeant Mark Butler of the Navasota Police Department died in January 2025 in the line of duty. “Sergeant Butler courageously lived out his oath to protect and serve,” said Senator Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown).

Memorial signs with the name will be placed along the highway between College Station and Navasota.

House Bill 3510 cleared the Texas Senate on Friday and will now be sent to Governor Abbott for his signature.