Bill seeks Highway 6 memorial for late Navasota police Sgt. Mark Butler

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — There's a proposal heading through the Texas Legislature which could rename parts of Highway 6 between Brazos County and Grimes County after late Navasota Police Sergeant, Mark Butler.



"My heart is broken, and I'll never get that back, his sons will never get that back, we'll never have him here on this earth to be there for him, so it's very, very hard," said Sergeant Mark Butler's mother, Theresa Butler.

It's been almost two months since Navasota Police Sergeant, Mark Butler died in the line of duty.

But for his family, the heartache remains fresh.

Sergeant Butler's mother and sister, Theresa and Elda Butler share their thoughts over this proposed bill.

"That moment is going to be with me for the rest of my life. The pain in my mother's cry is what sticks with me, and I still hear it," Sergeant Mark Butler's sister, Elda Butler said.

"He was doing what he loved, he sacrificed his life to save other people, and he's always done that," Theresa said.

Now, Texas state representatives are working to honor his memory.

There's a new House bill filed to rename a portion of Highway 6 between College Station and Navasota as 'The Sergeant Mark Butler Memorial Highway.'

Sergeant Butler died in January following a head-on crash with a wrong way driver on Highway 6 between Brazos County and Grimes County.

The full description of House Bill 3510.

"A sense of freedom and a sense of home came to him whenever he was driving. so it's, beyond fitting for this to be a way to memorialize him," Elda said.

If passed, the state will put up markers along the route in his memory.

15ABC got the chance to talk with Sergeant Butler's mother and sister, who tell 15 ABC their biggest fear is Mark being forgotten.

"I don't want anyone to ever forget who he is, who he was," Theresa said.

"And I think the bill to dedicate Highway 6 to him, that's a wonderful way to make sure that he's always remembered," Elda said.

The Butler family tells15ABC Mark may be gone, but his legacy has given them a new motto: 'Being Butler Brave'.

Sgt. Mark Butler was an officer for the Navasota Police Department.

"I started saying to be 'Butler Brave', to live in the way that Mark lived, where you acknowledge that community is love, and service is love, and protection is love, and that's what he did, he loved his people, he loved his community, and he showed it in the most ultimate way that one could," Elda said.