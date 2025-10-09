Grassroots Waco to transform vacant lot into 25-home pocket neighborhood development

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Grassroots Waco is days away from taking ownership of city land to build Waco's first pocket neighborhood - 25 cottage-style homes ranging from 1,200 to 2,100 square feet on the former Sanger Avenue Elementary School site.



A $3 million federal grant secured by Congressman Pete Sessions increased the number of planned affordable homes from 6 to 14, with 11 additional homes sold at market rate.

The construction timeline is about one year away according to Mike Stone with Grassroots Waco, which has already built 73 homes in the city.

Applications are currently being reviewed for interested buyers, with 14 homes designated as affordable housing for families meeting income requirements.

Years after the former Sanger Avenue Elementary School was demolished, the vacant lot is finally getting new life. Grassroots Waco is just days away from taking ownership of the city-owned land to develop Waco's first pocket neighborhood.

The nonprofit organization, which has already built 73 homes in Waco, plans to construct 25 cottage-style homes on the corner of Sanger Avenue and 17th Street. The development, called The Renaissance at Sanger Heights, will feature homes ranging from 1,200 to 2,100 square feet.

"Our number one focus has been trying to increase the number of homeowners in the neighborhood," said Mike Stone with Grassroots Waco.

The city of Waco has owned the land for 15 years, and Stone said construction won't begin immediately.

"It'll be about a year before we actually see houses going up," Stone said.

The project received a significant boost when Congressman Pete Sessions helped secure a $3 million dollar grant from the Community Project Fund. This federal funding increased the number of planned affordable homes from six to 14.

"I am pleased to have secured federal funding for the Sanger Heights Housing Development. This project will help meet an urgent need for housing in Waco. It's a practical investment in our community's future that not only supports families, but also boosts the local economy and ensures Waco is prepared for continued growth," Sessions said.

Stone explained that 14 of the homes will be affordable housing units, while 11 will be sold at market rate.

"It's not a giveaway program, but we're able to bring the price down on some of them, the 14, to make them affordable for families as long as they meet the income requirements," Stone said.

The development aligns with the city's housing goals and neighborhood revitalization efforts.

Waco's Director of Housing and Community Development Galen Price said the following in a statement:

"The City is excited to enter into this collaborative public private partnership with Grassroots for this project that has been years in the making. This is a dynamic opportunity for the City to assist with addressing housing needs through increasing the number of units for all residents, as well as the continued revitalization of neighborhoods within the core of our city." - Galen Price, Director of Housing and Community Development for the City of Waco

Stone emphasized that the project furthers the nonprofit's mission to increase homeownership in the community.

"In the end you everybody is paying somebody's mortgage, so you're paying your own or your landlords, I'd rather pay my own," Stone said.

Grassroots Waco is currently reviewing applications for the future homes. Those interested in applying can reach out to the organization here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

