37th Annual 'With This Ring' Wedding Show returns to Waco this weekend

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Engaged couples and anyone planning a special event can experience the 37th Annual With This Ring Wedding Show on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Base at Extraco Event Center, located at 4601 Bosque Boulevard in Waco.

Produced by ARC Events, the With This Ring Wedding Show is Waco's longest-running and most trusted bridal event, bringing together the area's top wedding professionals for one stress-free afternoon of inspiration, planning, and connection. The show is designed for brides, couples, families, and vendors, allowing attendees to compare vendors side by side, discover the latest wedding trends, and plan their big day all in one place.

"This show is about making wedding planning fun, efficient, and exciting," Jennifer Vera, show producer, said. "For 37 years, With This Ring has helped couples connect with trusted local vendors while eliminating the overwhelm that often comes with planning a wedding."

Attendees can expect Waco's top wedding vendors and professionals, the latest wedding trends and ideas, swag bags, door prizes, and interactive games. The event features a fun, modern atmosphere focused on stress-free planning.

Tickets are $10, available both at the door and online at withthisringweddingshow.com.

For more information, tickets, or vendor details, visit withthisringweddingshow.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

