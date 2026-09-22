Governor Greg Abbott halts data center permits, and local residents respond

HILLSBORO, TX(KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott is ordering a halt to all data center-related permits until an audit of their impact on the Texas power grid.

“Last month, mother’s electric bill was $424," said resident Linda Pauley.

Linda Pauley's 91-year-old mother lives in Hill County. She said her electric bill is sky-high due to the windmills.

“This month, $477!" said Pauley.

Pauley can only imagine what the future may hold in future bills after data centers move into our community.

But that progress is slowing after Governor Greg Abbott ordered, on Monday, a pause on all permits from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for data centers.

The governor's office said the pause will stay in place until an audit is complete on the impact of data centers on the state's power grid.

Pauley believes this move comes a little too late, with some data centers already being built.

“People think that this is not going to affect them. It already affects you; it already is affecting us, and who at this point is investigating and even cares? No one in our higher offices," said Pauley.

But she isn't the only one who feels this way.

“The other day people from Bosque County were telling me what their light bills were now and it’s ridiculous; some of them are like $600 to $700. As high as the economy is now, how in the world do they expect people to pay that," said Jan Barnes.

Barnes isn't buying it.

“I believe after the election he’s going to go right back where he was before, back in the data centers. This is what his fourth term? He’s going to be elected; he has three terms to do stuff about the taxes and everything else, and he’s not doing squat," said Barnes.

“Abbott’s not going to keep his word. Why doesn’t he give back the $20 million dollars that he’s taken from data centers? Why didn’t he do what Sid Miller says? If you really are here for Texans and you really want to make a difference, give that money back and call that special session," said Pauley.

Follow Chantale on social media!