Government shutdown could impact local nonprofits

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Meals on Wheels in Waco has been waiting for a reimbursement check from the federal government for weeks now. With the recent government shutdown, they could be waiting for months.



Meals on Wheels depends on reimbursement checks from the government to serve its clients

The nonprofit plans to use all its funds to continue feeding its clients

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I can’t get it anymore if they cut us off," said Waco resident Vincent Means.

Vincent Means is one of the hundreds served by Meals on Wheels in Waco.

He and his mother have received food from the nonprofit five days a week for three years, but with the recent government shutdown, they could be cut from the program.

“They’re nice people, they’re nice people because they help to deliver food and help bring it," Means said.

With funding on pause due to the shutdown, Meals on Wheels isn't being reimbursed by the federal government.

The CEO of Meals on Wheels said Vincent's family is among the local families that could be impacted if the shutdown continues.

“They are unable to go to a grocery store. They don’t have family or friends who help them with meals. They are home-bound, and we are many times the only meal that they would receive in a day," said the CEO of Meals on Wheels. Estrellita Doolin.

She explains how the nonprofit relies on the federal government.

“So we were already looking at delays with getting reimbursed for the cost that we already outlaid, and now with the government shut down, I can only imagine that it’s going to be even more delayed," Doolin said.

As for Vincent, he said that without Meals on Wheels, he would have to get by without enjoying one of his favorite dishes.

“Chicken and rice and hamburgers," Means said.

