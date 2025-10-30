Golinda VFD using $300K grant to boost emergency response

GOLINDA, Texas (KXXV) — The Golinda Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a $300,000 state grant to improve its equipment and emergency response capabilities.



The Texas A&M Forest Service approved $164 million in funding for volunteer fire departments statewide.

Golinda VFD will receive up to $300,000 for a new 4,000-gallon water tender to improve fire response.

The funding aims to strengthen rural departments with new equipment, protective gear, and training resources.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Texas A&M Forest Service recently approved $164 million in funding to support volunteer fire departments across Texas — including here in Golinda.

"We were lucky enough to get up to $300,000 for a new water tender. We're going to be able to use that water tender to help supplement our equipment here. It's going to be another 4,000 gallon water truck to supply the water to the other equipment as we need it,” said Golinda VFD Fire Chief Brian Lamb.

25 News spoke with Golinda VFD Fire Chief Brian Lamb. He says the new equipment will make a major difference during emergencies.

"We're always in need of more water. We rely a lot on our other local communities to help out with water transport but having this other truck is going to really improve our responses to the structure fires and large brush fires. Having that water on site helps to handle it quickly and battle those things a lot faster,” said Lamb.

Madison Myers Golinda VFD

Additional funding for fire and rescue equipment, protective gear, and training aids will continue to be distributed to departments across the state in the coming months.

25 News asked Chief Lamb why he believes this funding is coming now.

"Unfortunately it does take a disaster for the eye to be on the rural communities and those needs. Since the events of last summer up in the panhandle, it kind of opened the eye to the rural community and the needs that these smaller towns need."

In total, the forest service will award 558 fire trucks and 321 slip-on units to volunteer departments statewide.

And for firefighters here in Golinda, they're proud to be among those receiving support.

"Getting this grant at this time is really going to help us grow as a department,” said Lamb.

Since the Rural VFD Assistance Program began it has awarded more than $500 million in grants.

