GOING DANCING: Texas A&M men's basketball heads to the NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The Aggies are going dancing.

March Madness is here and Texas A&M men's basketball will be participating as they head to the South Region.

A&M was named the 10 seed as they will face No. 7 Saint Mary's in Oklahoma City.

Big support from the Aggie crowd as TAMU held a watch party at Century Square.

The Aggies are coming off a 83-63 loss against Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament.

For the fourth straight year, A&M will be in the tournament.

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