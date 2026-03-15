GOING DANCING: Texas A&M men's basketball heads to the NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The Aggies are going dancing.
March Madness is here and Texas A&M men's basketball will be participating as they head to the South Region.
A&M was named the 10 seed as they will face No. 7 Saint Mary's in Oklahoma City.
Big support from the Aggie crowd as TAMU held a watch party at Century Square.
📍 Century Square pic.twitter.com/fx69Hr9Wwk— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 15, 2026
The Aggies are coming off a 83-63 loss against Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament.
For the fourth straight year, A&M will be in the tournament.