Girl Scouts, Rotary Club clean up Skate Park in Rockdale, paint over 'offensive' graffiti

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Girl Scouts Troop 12345 partnered with the Rockdale Rotary Club to clean up Skate Park in Rockdale on Saturday.



The Girl Scouts partnered with the Rockdale Rotary Club re-paint equipment that was vandalized with graffiti at Skate Park.

The park was originally designed for graffiti, but some say the art got increasingly offensive.

The efforts come as Rockdale City Council and the Parks and Recreation Department continue talks about upgrading the park and possibly adding pickle ball courts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It is a park where it was designed for graffiti," City Manager Tim Kelty said.

It's a purpose well-fulfilled at Skate Park in Rockdale.

"That's what it was touted as, for a place for the kids to do graffiti rather than around town," Mary Lou Loehr, a member of the Parks and Recreation board.

But it's gotten out of hand.

"A lot of inappropriate stuff like cuss words and inappropriate images," Girl Scout Emma Grace Wulff said.

Until local Girl Scout Troop 12345 decided to step in.

"I don't think any child would want to go somewhere where it's all not appropriate for them," Girl Scout Esperanza Rivera said.

They partnered with the Rotary Club to paint over the graffiti.

"Well, we covered up a lot after the graffiti," Wulff said.

And their efforts are helping the city save a little money.

"The cost for this was minimal because of the public involvement," Kelty said.

Especially as talks continue on about upgrading the park.

"Well, we've discussed upgrading by adding bathrooms, lighting, more places like picnic tables to make it more family friendly and not just specific user-friendly," Loehr said.

Or possibly adding pickle ball courts.

"You know, that is months probably maybe even towards the end of next year before something like that can even get off the ground," Kelty said.

But Esperanza's and Emma Grace's efforts are having an impact on their community now.

"I've been told that the use of the park has increased even already as a result," he said.

And an impact on themselves.

"It feels good to know that you've done something really good to help everyone around you," Rivera said.

"I'm glad I got to help the community and make home a better place," Wulff said.

