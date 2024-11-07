Get to know the City of Robinson's new Mayor Greg May

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “The people in Robinson are hungry for information,” City of Robinson’s Elect Mayor Greg May said.

Greg May has lived in Waco for 29 years but moved to our community in May 2022. Now, he's just days away from being sworn in as Mayor of Robinson.

“If I’m going to live here and I’m going to retire here, then I need to get involved here,” May said.

For the past month, May has consistently posted videos to help voters get to know him and his goals for Robinson.

“When I started the videos, I thought, what better way to connect with the people and have your message heard than to put it on social media,” May said. “It's just more personal when you hear me instead of me typing words out.”

25 News asked May what his goals are once he is in office.

“You can't talk Robinson without talking roads, right,” May said.

He says he wants to reevaluate priorities and budgets for our roads.

The water lines being hit by work crews is also one of his goals to resolve.

“Let's make sure that we've taken the time and all of this heartburn to mark these lines correctly now that so going forward, after me, after the next guy, and on down the line, everybody has an excellent map of where everything is, so that that the residents don't have to have that same heartburn,” May said.

He wants to focus on small businesses along Highway 77, too.

“Obviously, we like big businesses and big industries, but small businesses are important as well,” May said.

May tells 25 News he will be transparent and communicate with residents throughout his term.

“I think the people just want a good, easy explanation that they can understand, but they want to be heard,” May said.

