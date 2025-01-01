Gatesville wastewater treatment plant gets $7M upgrades for enhanced sustainability, reliability

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — “It comes down to being able to sustain what you already have,” Jane Vaughn, a resident of Coryell County, said.

With sustainability comes the need for significant improvements. That time has arrived for the Stillhouse Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant in Gatesville.

“It’s a good 20 to 30-year-old plant or more. It’s been a busy plant its whole life,” Brad Hunt, city manager of Gatesville, said.

The plant serves the City of Gatesville and supports several state-run correctional facilities operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). These facilities, located just north of town, house thousands of inmates.

“Of course, the prison system is aware because they have helped fund some of these repairs because they use a portion of the plant,” Hunt said.

The total cost for these improvements is more than $7 million, with TDCJ funding about 60% of the project.

“This money should be invested in our infrastructure," Vaughn said. "I do believe a lot of research has gone into this, and more research needs to be done. Yes, Gatesville can care for its own water, but the entire county is a groundwater system."

The funding will help make key upgrades to the plant, including improvements to the lift station, new sludge storage and composting, and a better disinfection system. The pumps and pipes will also be updated to ensure smoother operations.

“They are keeping things running as best they can, but getting a new pump, new electric done, and new computer controls will make this a much more efficient plant after this first phase,” Hunt said.

These upgrades are part of phase one and are expected to be completed in two years. Hunt said the city will move forward with phase two in five years.

