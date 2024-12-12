Gatesville ISD educates parents on gun safety and legal implications

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Gatesville Independent School District (ISD) sent a letter to parents and guardians informing them of the safe storage of firearms, statistics on gun-related deaths, and the legal implications behind it. The letter stated Texas is requiring school districts to inform their students and families about gun safety.

“Law people in Austin put this in law for a reason," Kelli Redden, a Gatesville ISD parent, said. "If we don’t follow the law, we are in trouble."

“If one letter can save one person in this society, I’m all for it.”

Still, the letter doesn’t just talk about the law. It also gives parents the tools to start a conversation with their children.

“It all starts with the foundation of gun safety – learning about the gun, learning how to handle the gun, learning all the p’s and q’s about the gun – what do and what not to do. If you don’t know anything about guns, how can you be safe?” Redden asked.

In a statement to 25 News, Gatesville ISD wrote it takes all of us – parents, schools, and the community – to work together to create a safer environment for children, both inside and outside of the classroom.

“I applaud Gatesville ISD for sending that letter out because it is a great reminder to the parents and guardians – this community is close-knit – and sometimes we just need that reminder,” Redden said.

In 2021, Texas saw 4,613 gun-related deaths, with 55% of those being suicides, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Firearms are involved in nearly 60% of all suicides in the state, with attempts using firearms having a 90% fatality rate.

To address this, Texas Penal Code 46.13 makes it illegal to store, transport, or leave an unsecured firearm in a place where children could gain access. Violators can face penalties ranging from $500 to $4,000 or even jail time. The law also exempts the purchase of firearm safety equipment from state sales tax.

