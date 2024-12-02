From Temple to Lampasas: Annual toy run delivers hope, gifts to local families this Christmas season

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The 32nd Annual Tri-County Toy Run covered four counties, with hundreds of motorcycles participating to give the gift of Christmas to many of our neighbors this year.

“Making sure people have a gift to open during Christmas. Bell County, Coryell County, Lampasas County and now Burnet County. It brings joy to my heart,” Santa said.

For Amy Jo Miller, years ago, her family was one of them.

“I was graciously provided toys for my kids. This is such a blessing. There are so many barriers to finances for many people. We all do the best we can, but sometimes we just can’t provide,” Miller said.

Miller said the toy run takes that financial burden off families at a time of year when it matters most.

“As Santa Claus, I look at what’s going on with the four counties. We have military, we have law enforcement, we have fire department personnel – that is working – we have people that are veterans. We have underprivileged folks that need help, and that’s what this is all about,” Santa said.

It started in Temple. A $25 donation or new, unwrapped toy was the ticket to join. Our neighbors loaded up their motorcycles and took to the road, making sure all the gifts made it from point A to point B.

At the end of it all, hundreds of gifts were passed out to our neighbors.

As we move from Thanksgiving into the Christmas season, Miller said the toy run is the ideal transition – a way for our community to express thanks while giving the gift of Christmas magic to those who need it most.

“It’s amazing to see the hearts of people, no matter who they are, where they are from, what they do – they still have a heart and are providing for these kids who may not have a Christmas,” Miller said.

The toy run started in Temple and made its way to Lampasas, with local and state law enforcement shutting down sections of major highways, including I-35, I-14 and Highway 190 for the event.

Follow Allison on social media!