Free pro wrestling event looks to aid Temple community

TEMPLE, Texas — The world of professional wrestling is coming to Temple as 360 Pro Wrestling is teaming up with Terp's Toys and Comics for a free event.

"We are the unicorn of sports. You know, we're not like basketball, we're not like football, those are great sports, but we're a little bit different and we make memories that last a lifetime," owner and operator of 360 Pro Wrestling, Aaron Presley said.

The city of Temple is still recovering from the tornadoes that touched down in May. 360 Pro Wrestling's Temple strong event is also accepting donations to help the community through the United Way of Central Texas.

"We've worked with them before a couple of years ago. They're a fantastic organization and we love to be a part of it and participate and stuff. And, we want to be the first to donate to this wonderful cause that you're putting on, on Saturday. So we want to give you a check for $500," owner of Terps Toys and Comics, Matthew Terpening said.

"If we got $1 that would be fantastic. You know, just anything we can do to help these families, the United Way of Central Texas is just an incredible community leader in helping these people get back on their feet," Presley said.

This is the second year that 360 is hitting the ropes in temple, and they keep coming back because they know how much it means to the neighborhood.

"The main thing we learned is that Temple loves professional wrestling and definitely loves free pro wrestling. So do I, so does everybody. This is a popular thing. It's a powerful tool. When you really want to bring a community together, this is a magical sword to swing so to speak. We connect with people on every single level from five years old to 105 years old," Presley said.

First bell for Temple Strong is at 7 p.m. on July 6th. The meet and greet is at 6 p.m.

