Free family fun: Lacy Lakeview to host Summer Jamz Events

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Lacy Lakeview's Summer Jamz Events will be hosted the third Thursday of every month this summer.



The event is free to attend and will include vendors, food trucks, music and bounce houses.

The city of Lacy Lakeview and the local chamber of commerce will be hosting the Summer Jamz Event this Thursday at Veteran's Memorial Park.

There will be vendors, food trucks, music by TJ Tha DJ and bounce houses. The event will take place again on the third Thursday of July and August.

If you are interested in being a vendor or having a food truck at the next Summer Jamz Even Julyt 18th, register online through the city's Summer Jamz Facebook event page.

