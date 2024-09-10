Franklin resident set to re-open child care center, The Lion's Playhouse

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Taylor Ray has taken ownership of 'The Lion's Playhouse' and is currently getting ready to re-open the child care center.



Ray hopes to have 'The Lion's Playhouse' open by the end of September.

'The Lion's Playhouse' is located on 110 W Decherd Street, Suite A, in downtown Franklin.

Active law enforcement members, teachers, and veterans will receive a discount.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taylor Ray is a resident in Franklin with a passion for children.

"I love kids and always wanted to have them, so I figured, why not open a day care to be with kids," said Lion's Playhouse owner, Taylor Ray.

She always dreamed of having her own day care.

"I've been wanting to open a day care up for quite a few years now," Ray said.

When she heard The Lion's Playhouse was closing down, she saw it as a golden opportunity.

"When I heard that they actually was wanting to close, I talked to my husband and told him what I wanted to do, and he supported me full force and told me to jump on it," Ray said.

She tells 15ABC she knows the impact this day care has on neighbors in Franklin, and wanted to keep that alive.

"I felt kind of disappointed because, you know, a lot of kids and parents depend on this place," Ray said.

These are neighbors like Marti Harris, that has a grandson that has been coming to The Lion's Playhouse.

Harris tells 15ABC that she depends on this child care center, and doesn't want to see it go.

"It's a major help with my grandson — I have custody of him, therefore I need to run errands and do things in Bryan," she said.

"It's nice to be able to drop him in and not have to have a full-time day care situation."

But she tells 15ABC that she has faith in the new owners and the future of the daycare.

"I see this place going in a new direction where they're focused on truly giving kids a head start and being organized and structured," Harris said.

Ray tells 15ABC she has big plans for The Lion's Playhouse, and that this is just the beginning.

"My goal is I hope to expand, get a bigger facility so I can have more kids because right now there's only a select few I can have."