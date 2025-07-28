FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos was officially renamed back to Fort Hood during a ceremonial event honoring its legacy and namesake Col. Robert B. Hood. Combat veteran Commander Willie Keller Jr. spoke to 25 News during the event, emphasizing that the name is secondary to the sacrifices and values the installation represents. Officials called the redesignation a powerful reminder of military tradition and service.



Fort Cavazos officially renamed back to Fort Hood during a redesignation ceremony.

The installation honors Col. Robert B. Hood, its original namesake.

Commander Willie Keller Jr., a wounded combat veteran, says legacy and service matter more than the name.

The ceremony highlighted military pride, history, and sacrifice.

Officials say Fort Hood stands as a symbol of strength and readiness for over 70 years.

Check out the ceremony:

Fort Cavazos officially renamed back to Fort Hood in ceremony honoring military legacy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A historic moment unfolded as the installation formerly known as Fort Cavazos was officially renamed back to Fort Hood during a solemn ceremony that honored its legacy and the soldiers who have served there.

Hundreds gathered at the ceremony, including veterans, active-duty personnel, and officials who emphasized the fort’s deep roots in U.S. military history. The event paid tribute to Col. Robert B. Hood, for whom the installation is now once again named.

For combat veteran Commander Willie Keller Jr., who was wounded in action during his service, the name change wasn’t the focus. He emphasized the importance of remembering the service and sacrifice of troops past and present.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“The thing with me is the memory of this installation, not the name of the installation,” Keller said.

Officials acknowledged the symbolic importance of restoring the original name while urging the public not to lose sight of the post's mission and those who serve daily.

“It’s an honor to host this redesignation ceremony in honor of Col. Robert B. Hood as this installation once again becomes Fort Hood,” one official said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“Everyone has a legacy, and to keep on carrying that legacy… but let’s not forget about the troopers that serve daily to defend this country,” Keller added.

He also noted the historic significance of being present at a moment like this.

“This is history," Keller said. "How many times can someone say they were there at a redesignation… or a renaming… or the chartering of something?”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

After more than seven decades of history, Fort Hood remains a symbol of strength and readiness.

“Nestled in the heart of Texas — Fort Hood has stood for more than seven decades as a symbol of strength, combat readiness and national pride,” a Post official remarked.