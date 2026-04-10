Former Valley Mills police chief arrested on prostitution charges

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — Former Valley Mills police chief Matthew Cantrell and former officer Solomon Omotoya are facing new charges, which include prostitution and gathering information on other public officials.



Cantrell and Omotoya have charges in Johnson County and Bosque County.

Cantrell and Omotoya were fired from the Valley Mills Police Department in 2025

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I feel that two consenting adults should be allowed to do what — whatever it is they want to," said Ashley Ketcherside, accused of prostitution.

Ashley Ketcherside is defending herself and her husband, Michael, as they face prostitution charges out of Godley, Texas.

But the case also involves two former Central Texas law enforcement officers.

25 News has obtained new court documents on the former Valley Mills police chief Matthew Cantrell and former officer Solomon Omotoya. According to the affidavit, Cantrell and Omotoya are both charged with prostitution. Cantrell is also being charged with trying to obtain information on other public officials.

She responded to those claims in an interview with a Dallas TV station.

“So at no point did you ask this chief of police or anyone within the Godley police department to get you records that weren’t going through the correct avenues?" asked KDFW reporter.

"Absolutely not. No," said Ketcherside.

Cantrell was arrested on Tuesday for prostitution. It is alleged that he subscribed to an OnlyFans page for Ketcherside out in Johnson County. Ketcherside and her husband, Michael, ran a prostitution operation for years. The couple has been in communication with Cantrell and Omotoya on several occasions.

Records indicate that Omotoya admitted to soliciting Ashley for sex in exchange for yard work and babysitting work. The affidavit goes on to state that Cantrell prostituted him and his wife for money.

Our 25 News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, has been following the story of Cantrell and Omotoya since 2025, when they were both fired from the Valley Mills Police Department after being accused of improperly using city credit cards.

They’re also being charged with alleged unauthorized use of fleet fuel credit cards while working for the Godley Police Department.

Last year, Cantrell and Omotoya sued the city of Valley Mills for $1 million.

As the case moves on, Ketcherside said she stands by her husband.

“He’s a great husband, an amazing father to my three kids, and I believe in the justice system," said Ketcherside.

25 News reached out to the Johnson County Jail and found out that Cantrell was released on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond. Details about Omotoya are still being developed.

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