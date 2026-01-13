Former Killeen city councilman indicted on felony charges after October arrest

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — An ex-Killeen councilman, Jonathan Okray, faces felony charges for allegedly threatening woman with gun.



Former Killeen city councilman Jonathan Okray was indicted on Jan. 7, 2026 on felony charges of aggravated assault and obstruction or retaliation.

Police say Okray pointed a handgun at a woman and threatened her and her children outside her home on Blake Avenue in October.

Okray remains in Bell County Jail on $300,000 bond with no court date announced.

A former Killeen city councilman is facing felony charges after a Bell County grand jury handed down indictments stemming from an October incident involving allegations of threatening a woman and her children with a handgun.

Jonathan Okray was formally indicted on Jan. 7 on two felony charges: aggravated assault and obstruction or retaliation, according to indictments 25 News obtained from the Bell County District Clerk's Office.

According to Killeen police, officers were called to the 500 block of Blake Avenue on Oct. 7 for reports of an armed person. When officers arrived, they learned a blue SUV had pulled up to a woman's home. When she went outside to see who was inside, Okray exited his residence, pointed a handgun at her, and began yelling profanities, threatening her and her children, police said.

Police said Okray then went back into his home and refused to come outside.

The Killeen Police Department's Tactical Response Unit was activated. Officers said Okray eventually exited the residence and was booked into Bell County Jail the same day.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Okray remains in jail with a bond totaling $300,000 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation.

25 News spoke with Killeen residents who shared their thoughts on what happened.

"It's shocking because I don't feel like he should be doing those things when he's supposed to be someone we follow and how are we going to follow someone who does not even show respect to themselves," one Killeen resident said.

The District Attorney's Office said they cannot comment further due to the pending litigation. No court date has been announced at this time.

