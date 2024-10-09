Former Hillsboro teacher resigns, charged for alleged credit/debit card abuse

25 News first shared a story about a Hillsboro teacher, who was arrested in August. Pamela Campbell was arrested at Hillsboro Intermediate School on multiple charges — now, she faces charges for two counts of credit card or debit card abuse.

According to Hillsboro ISD, Campbell resigned from the school district on August 15. She remains in jail on a $625,000 bond — Campbell has obtained a lawyer.

According to a new indictment, Campbell’s first charge states that on or around March 29 of 2024, she intended and knowingly fraudulently obtained and used a debit card without the consent of the cardholder from a checking account not under her name.

The second charge of credit card or debit card abuse took place on April 7, 2021. Campbell used a debit card from the same account holder without their effective consent — Campbell pleads not guilty to the charges.

Follow Chantale on social media!