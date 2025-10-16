Former city of Hubbard court clerk sentenced to prison for theft

HUBBARD, Texas (KXXV) — The former court clerk for the city of Hubbard is now behind bars. Chrissa Spigener was charged with Theft of Property and started serving her eight-year prison sentence last week.



Spigener was charged with theft of property of more than $150,000 and less than $300,000 by a public servant.

The indictment states Spigener committed the crimes from January 2019 until March 2024.

Spigener was sentenced to eight years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution.

Former court clerk sentenced to prison

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city manager and chief of police for the city of Hubbard, Jason Patrick, talked to our 25 News crew over the phone about the case.

“The Texas Rangers did the whole investigation, turned it over to the Hill County District Attorney’s Office and I’m assuming they worked out a plea deal, and from what I gathered they she accepted 8 years in TCJ and restitution for the amount of money she was charged for taking from the city," said City Manager and Chief of Police Jason Patrick.

Patrick said once they found out what happened, they immediately investigated the situation.

Patrick said the money stolen wasn’t all taken at once but happened over some time. He said the city has worked hard to ensure things like this won’t happen again.

“We’ve taken several measures to ensure we have a three-step security now with all cash transactions. We’ve installed cameras in the city hall," said Patrick.

Spiegner was arrested in May and bonded out after paying an $85,000 bond.

Many described Hubbard as a small town. One local pastor said the city is a small family.

“It’s the people in town that make Hubbard what it is. And like another place, we have our family problems, but we work through that, and we’re better off working through those things," said Ricky Woodall, pastor at First Baptist Church.

Patrick said Spigener committed a crime, but this doesn’t define the city of Hubbard.

