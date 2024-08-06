Former Central Texas break dancers test their skills again ahead of breaking debuts in the Olympics

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Once 1980's break dancing champions, decades later some Central Texans are seeing their beloved sport on the world's stage for the very first time as "Breaking" debuts Friday in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"This is something that is so incredible...but when I found out that they were considering it I prayed about that and when they said that it was going to be in the Olympics, oh my goodness. I was on the phone calling everybody. I was posting it on Facebook" said Robert Barnes.

Barnes reached out to us and saw this as an opportunity to reunite with once rivals on the rink now forever family members and put those moves they did as a teens to the test years later.

They gained an audience of younger skaters on the very rink they competed on so many years ago.

An audience of young skaters is exactly what they wanted so they could share their message of the importance of good sportsmanship and what it can lead too — also share their love for break dancing in hopes of keeping it alive for generations to come.

Barnes says of his fellow crew members he met at the rink, "but in the end we have to realize we're all brothers."

