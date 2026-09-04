Former Beverly Hills worker indicted

BEVERLYHILL, Texas (KXXV) — A longtime employee who is accused of stealing taxpayer dollars has now been indicted. The city said this is something they will never tolerate.



Shere Lomosad of Waco was indicted on Thursday.

“We identified that most of it roughly started about the time that the authority came into place around 2024 until the discovery in 2025," said Kory Martin, Police Chief for the City of Beverly Hills.

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“We’re all watched day and night; who's keeping them accountable?," said resident Isaac Torres.

The City of Beverly Hills announced on Thursday that charges have been brought against Shere Lomosad.

She's a former court clerk and city secretary.

Lomosad is accused of stealing money from the city and local citizens.

Isaac Torres works in Beverly Hills. He said it's frustrating to hear something like this.

“Who’s keeping checks and balances on them so they know these things…and they can create the polices themselves and get away things to get away with it. So why not?," said Torres.

“We identified that most of it roughly started about the time that the authority came into place around 2024 until the discovery in 2025," said Kory Martin, Police Chief for the City of Beverly Hills.

Lomosad has been indicted on several charges, including misappropriation of funds over $300k, theft, and two counts of credit card abuse.

Police Chief Kory Martin said Lomosad was trusted during her close to 10-year employment with the city.

But over time, a gradual uptick in her alleged stealing led officials to take a deeper dive into city transactions.

Chief Martin said it’s something he didn’t expect.

“It always shocks me when people in positions like this are supposed to be working for the people in the community that they take advantage of positions. It’s beyond me why you would risk any of that," said Chief Martin.

Torres wants accountability for all taxpayers.

“Some policy put in place, some sort of regulation put in place where they’re being regulated and watched over. Our city and government workers work for us, and they are supposed to be doing things on our behalf. But they continue to ignore us, and as long as they continue to ignore us, knowing that we cannot just kick them out of their position, then nothing will change," said Torres.

Chief Martin said the city acted fast and implemented new policies to protect neighbors like Torres.

“The big one is that we’re working on those transparent reports to council…what is council getting as far as reports and go, these are the things that you’re going to want to see….these are reports that don’t get left out so that they can always get that transparency. It’s the same with the city website. We want a good financial website. That way, if any citizens or anybody goes wait that’s odd…we want them to be able to see it," said Chief Martin.

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