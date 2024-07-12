'Forget Me Not': Local student film chosen for Waco Independent Film Festival

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Two 2024 Waco ISD graduates spent months on a film that was chosen for the Waco Independent Film Festival. Both girls wrote, produced, and edited the film, "Forget Me Not".



Illiana Garcia and Carolina Davila are two University High School graduates

The two creative minds have been best friends for 9 years, and it took them two months to write, shoot, and edit their 5 and a half minute short film.

If you’d like to catch ‘Forget Me Not’ it will be playing at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre Saturday July 20th at 10am

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s called Forget Me Not, and it’s about this girl who lives alone.”

“She’s trying to get comfortable, but she has this uneasy feeling about this presence around her.”

“She kind of just deals with this presence of him in her house.”

The spine tingling, edge-of-your-seat kind of horror film.

“We had like a lot of ideas through the horror movies that she’s watched and a lot of creativity just spewing out on screen,” said Carolina Davila

Iliana Garcia and Carolina Davila are two University High School graduates who’s film was picked for the Waco Independent Film Festival.

“It’s crazy. Seeing all of our hardwork. We worked on this for like months and even before that it was a lot of planning. Seeing all of our hardwork kind of pay off is really satisfying,” said Iliana Garcia.

What was your favorite part about making this film?

“Getting to work with my best friend constantly, which was a blessing and a curse,” said Garcia.

The two creative minds have been best friends for 9 years, and it took them two months to write, shoot, and edit their 5 and a half minute short film.

“There was so much meticulous details that had to be put into everything, where the camera was going to be, what time of day we were going to film, where everything in the room needed to be to look a certain way. So I guess just having that detail oriented mindset is gonna be really helpful moving forward,” said Garcia

That attention to detail is what allows these film makers to produce a feature film seen by hundreds.

“I’m looking forward to see it on a big screen. That’s what I’m really excited about. Because it’s the hippodrome. It’s like I’ve never been there and it’s my first time being there and it’s going to be y own film being seen on the screen,” said Davila.

Both girls plan to head off to college together at MCC Tarleton. Garcia want to go into social work and Davila is majoring in marketing.

If you’d like to catch ‘Forget me not’ it will be playing at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre Saturday July 20th at 10am, you can purchase tickets at the Waco Indepedent Film Festival website

Follow Dominique on social media!