Florida manufacturer to bring hundreds of jobs to McGregor

A Florida-based manufacturer is expanding to McGregor, moving into more than 150,000 square feet of space inside the former Ferguson Building on South Main Street.

Fidelity Manufacturing joins a growing list of industrial and manufacturing companies that have recently chosen to call McGregor home, including Knauf and EFC Gases.

"We build enclosures, we build aluminum enclosures and steel fuel tanks for generators," said Mitchell Twardosky, CEO of Fidelity Manufacturing.

25 News spoke with Twardosky, who says the company plans to create hundreds of jobs in the community.

"The goal is within the next few years to have 500 team members at that facility," Twardosky said.

Those positions will range across a variety of skill sets.

"We'll have welders, fabricators, electricians and mechanics. There will also be safety personnel, quality personnel, project managers on site, plant managers and supervisors for all the departments," Twardosky said.

So why did the company choose McGregor?

"We did a lot of searching around Texas but I always felt we should be somewhere near Waco, I attribute a lot of my ideas to being a God fearing man and God's given me some guidance," Twardosky said.

But for Twardosky, he says this move is about more than just job creation — it's about community connection.

"We connect with a lot of local schools so we do a lot with the schools and we like to get involved in the community and help as many people as we can, that's our goal in life as a company. We're just excited to be in the community," Twardosky said.

The company has already signed their lease and hopes to begin producing products out of this facility by the end of the year.

