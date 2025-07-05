Flooding forces evacuations in San Saba over holiday weekend

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — Torrential rains have caused massive flooding not seen in decades in San Saba this holiday weekend, forcing evacuations and damaging an estimated 1,500 homes.

The San Saba River crested just over 34 feet, which is the 4th highest level on record and the highest it's been since the 1930s.

Two neighbors in the area, who didn't want to be on camera, told 25 News they've never experienced flooding of this magnitude before.

"I've seen it on video, in movies, the news. Like, never in person. This is a first-time experience for me," one resident said.

The neighbors were forced to evacuate to the civic center with their two children.

"It's honestly, for me, it's a little scary, especially with children," the resident said.

"It's been very stressful," another neighbor said.

County leaders report no injuries or deaths from the floods, but the damage assessment is still ongoing.

"If you decide to go back into your properties, just use extreme caution. There's still water on the ground, there's debris everywhere, animals, everything has been disrupted, so there are still a lot of unsafe situations. So be very cautious in taking care of your family," San Saba County Judge Jody Fauley said.

Officials are still working to determine the full extent of the damage.

"Once we can finally get into these locations, go in and see what damage we really have. I know we've already done a disaster declaration. I know Governor Abbott's already done a declaration for us. So hopefully we'll have some state and federal help to get in and start doing mud clean out," Judge Fauley said.

As of Saturday afternoon, some roads remain closed. Highway 16 N of town is still shut down, but Highway 190 East and West are clear.

The civic center remains open and available for anyone in need.

"We're just thankful to God this has been, it could have been a much worse situation than it has been. We've got plenty of damage, but, like, say, human life, everything else has been saved, so we're very thankful for where we're at," the county judge said.

For road updates, County Judge Jody Fauley is posting updates to his Facebook page. You can also see live updates here at DriveTexas.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

