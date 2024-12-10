FEMA returns to Gatesville for damage assessment as the city moves toward recovery

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Severe spring storms tore through Gatesville in early March, leaving widespread destruction and devastating floodwaters that reached nearly 30 feet. One of the hardest-hit areas was Faunt Le Roy Park, which had been closed since the storms due to significant damage.

“Folks have experienced several closures that are frustrating to them and us, but I think it’s important that folks know that we’ve taken the steps that FEMA requires to get the funding to be able to reopen things that people expect to be able to use,” Brad Hunt, Gatesville City Manager, said.

On December 4, FEMA returned to Gatesville to assess and confirm the damage.

More than 90 individual damage reports were documented, ranging from areas requiring repairs totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to smaller areas with damages under $100.

“It’s important for us to remember that the grants they would grant to us for the repairs of our damages would be 75% on their half and 25% on our part. 25% of $1 million is still $250,000, for example," Hunt said. "So, the city still has some costs."

City leaders are now awaiting final approval for FEMA funding to begin repairs and set priorities for restoration. With this approval, Gatesville is inching closer to rebuilding what was lost and returning the city to normal.

“The big thing for folks is we do want the park to be open," Hunt said. "I know folks miss being able to walk down there, and we want them to get there as soon as we can. As soon as it’s safe for folks to do so, that’s our goal."

Faunt Le Roy Park is not the only area facing significant damage. FEMA has also assessed damage to Brown Park, the Gatesville Public Library, and the city’s water treatment plant.

