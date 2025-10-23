MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The ongoing federal government shutdown has forced the Waco Housing Authority to take precautionary measures as it faces potential funding disruptions for programs that serve hundreds of local residents.



Waco Housing Authority spends $2 million per month on housing assistance and has funding budgeted through December, but faces uncertainty if the federal shutdown continues into January.

Other than essential personnel, the authority has implemented a hiring freeze and training cutbacks to preserve financial reserves and prevent major fiscal impacts from the shutdown.

Housing Authority Director Milet Hopping warns that housing instability affects education, health outcomes, and financial independence, creating burdens for all citizens in the community.

You can watch the full story here:

Federal shutdown threatens Waco housing assistance funding

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Waco Housing Authority has implemented a hiring freeze and training cutbacks as it prepares for potential impacts from the ongoing federal government shutdown, which could affect hundreds of residents who rely on housing assistance.

The authority spends approximately $2 million per month for its housing assistance program and has funding budgeted through December. However, if the federal shutdown continues into January, residents like Sandra Hall could face housing instability.

"It means that I would be out on the street or depend on other people, and I don't wanna do that," Hall said when asked what would happen if funding stopped.

Waco Housing Authority President and CEO Milet Hopping said the potential loss of federal funding could create widespread community impacts beyond housing.

"Without housing stabilization, you cannot have good outcomes in education. You will not have good outcomes for health, um, people's health. You will not have good financial independence or stability for people either," Hopping said.

She explained that when people cannot pay rent, it creates economic ripple effects throughout the community.

"You cannot just pay one thing and not have it affect everything. And even if there's an agreement, he still has a responsibility for his mortgage payment. And so it becomes burdensome for all of our citizens," Hopping said.

For Hall, who lives on a fixed income, the stakes are particularly high. After paying rent, utilities and groceries, she has only $30 remaining each month. She said losing rental assistance could leave her without a home.

"It's going to affect a lot of people, yes, it will," Hall said.

The housing authority confirmed that while some contract agreements protect tenants from immediate punishment if funding stops, landlords would still be left without those payments, creating additional economic strain.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!