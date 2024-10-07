False report of attack on Burnet Church sparks community fear in Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Tense moments unfolded over the weekend following a false report of two men with a firearm at a Burnet County church.

On Sunday, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media, alerting the community of the situation.

“On Sunday October 6, 2024, at approximately 1033 hours Deputies with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Church at the Epicenter located at 2401 N US 281 Burnet, Burnet County, TX regarding a 911 call in which a male subject requested the police at the address above and then disconnected.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, it became clear that there had been gunfire, and that the 911 caller had fired all of the shots. It was further determined that the caller/shooter was a member of the church’s volunteer safety team.

The safety team member stated that he confronted 2 suspicious males outside the church, one of whom presented a rifle. The safety team member fired multiple rounds causing both males to enter a white minivan and flee the scene, driving north bound on US 281.”

That claim prompted a Facebook post from the Lampasas Police Department detailing an alleged encounter and how our local law enforcement would respond.

“The following information concerns a reported incident in Burnet County and precautionary measures taken for our city.

Earlier this morning, the Lampasas Police Department was informed by the Burnet County Sheriff's Department of an incident at a church in their county. A church security team member confronted a suspicious person outside the building, who then fled to a white van with dark tinted windows. A second individual exited the van, brandishing a firearm. The suspects reportedly fled in a general northward direction.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Lampasas Police Department immediately called in additional staff and supervision to patrol our city, specifically our churches. We have coordinated with other local law enforcement agencies to be on high alert and ready to deter or respond immediately to any incidents that might occur.

As of now, no related incidents have occurred in or around our city. The Lampasas Police Department will remain on high alert throughout the afternoon. There is nothing further to report at this time.”

24 hours later, investigators have since determined that the security member fabricated the entire story, including his claim that the men fled when he opened fire.

“The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation of this incident. The investigation involved Deputies, Detectives, and support personnel from all divisions of the agency, along with the invaluable assistance of the agencies listed below. This investigation lasted well into the night, resumed immediately this morning, and involved law enforcement assets from across the state.

In the course of this investigation, the safety team member who had fired the shots admitted that he had fabricated significant details of this incident and had lied to law enforcement and others about this incident.

There were no hostile actions taken or directed at the church by any persons, and no weapons brandished toward the church or the safety team member. At no time was the safety of the congregation in jeopardy.

As a result of this false story, the safety team member, Jacob Wayne Tarver (age 45, of Burnet County) has been arrested and charged with False Report to Induce an Emergency Response(a Class A Misdemeanor), Tampering With Or Fabricating Physical Evidence (a 3rd-Degree Felony), and Deadly Conduct (a 3rd-Degree Felony). He was jailed in the Burnet County Jail and is awaiting a magistration hearing to set bail.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd would like to gratefully acknowledge the significant assistance of these agencies: The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Ranger Service, DPS Highway Patrol, DPS Criminal Investigations Division, The Burnet Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and Park Police, DPS Aircraft Division, DPS Intelligence and Counterterrorism Unit, DPS SWAT Team, and the 33rd /424th District Attorney Sonny McAfee.”

Authorities are reminding the public to stay alert for real threats and report anything suspicious. Sheriff Boyd asks everyone not to let unfounded fears from a false report take over. He encourages people to share this update widely to help fight rumors and misinformation that have caused fear and mistrust.

