Bosque Co. Sheriff's Office encourages local churches to review safety plans; 2 suspects sought after incident

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — In a post shared on Facebook, the Bosque County Sheriff's office says a possible attempted shooting was reported at a church in Burnet County on Sunday morning. The report says two men, armed with a rifle, left the church parking lot in a white van after being approached by security.
The Sheriff's Office is encouraging church leaders to review their own safety plans.
The social media post by the Bosque County Sheriff's Office says:
Incident reported in Burnet County.
We have received information regarding a possible attempted shooting at a church in Burnet County this morning. Information provided, states that a church security team member encountered 2 male subjects who were wearing masks in the parking lot of the church. Upon confronting these individuals, one of the men brandished a rifle at which point the security member fired 3 rounds from his weapon. The suspects are reported to have fled the location in a white van.
BCSO deputies routinely patrol church parking lots during services. However, having additional watchful eyes and an alert security team greatly increases the likelihood of possible threats being detected and deterred.
I encourage all church leaders and security teams to review your safety plan and step up security efforts moving forward.
Sheriff Hendricks