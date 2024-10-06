Bosque Co. Sheriff's Office encourages local churches to review safety plans; 2 suspects sought after incident

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — In a post shared on Facebook, the Bosque County Sheriff's office says a possible attempted shooting was reported at a church in Burnet County on Sunday morning. The report says two men, armed with a rifle, left the church parking lot in a white van after being approached by security.

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging church leaders to review their own safety plans.

The social media post by the Bosque County Sheriff's Office says: