'Treating them like animals': Falls County Jail receives complaints over bad water being provided to inmates

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "I'm just trying to help, but it feels like they're treating them like animals instead of human beings,” said Darnique Scott, wife of Falls County Jail inmate, Montoya Buhl.

All she's asking for is human decency for her husband.

Scott is the wife of an inmate at the Falls County Jail.

She tells 25 News the water being provided to her husband and others is the most concerning, among other issues at the facility.

"You expect them to drink this water that is no good, let alone take a shower in it, and you don't have an issue with that — I'm not understanding,” Scott said.

She says she's made complaints to the Chief Deputy and Falls County Sheriff, Joe Lopez.

"When is it going to change? I call them almost every other day, either they are not there, I need to leave a message, and when I do speak to them, they tell me they're going to look into it,” Scott said.

With the city constantly dealing with water leaks, brown water and boil water notices, Scott says intimates should at least be offered bottled water.

"They're no longer getting bottled water, there is no bottled water at commissary either," Scott said.

"I even offered to bring in cases of water for them, and they told me I could not."

The hardest part about it all for Scott —

"I can't help him the way that I need to," she said.

"I'm going the correct route and getting the necessary resources and talking to the right people but they don't want to do anything."

Although it seems like a never ending fight, Scott says she'll continue to stand up for her husband and others.

"Sometimes God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers, and if I have to stand on my own and do it on my own — I have no problem with that,” she said.

25 News reached out to the Falls County Sheriffs Office and Texas Commission on Jail Standards, but has not yet heard back.

