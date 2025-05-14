'We need help': Portable treatment plants delayed again in Marlin water crisis

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin city officials announced a second delay in the operation of two portable water treatment plants on Tuesday, citing a missing part. The units were meant to provide relief following a weeklong outage.



Marlin officials announced that two portable water treatment units, approved last week for $200,000, are now delayed a second time due to a missing part.

The delay comes as many residents struggle with low water pressure and boil water notices.

Officials say the next City Council meeting will include discussions on possible funding relief for residents and businesses impacted by the water outage.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We need this water, we need it. It’s essential for life,” said Marlin resident Michelle Jones.

People living in Marlin continue to face ongoing water issues while still recovering from a weeklong water outage.

“I have never seen it this bad,” said Jones.

25 News attended Tuesday's city council meeting, where city leaders provided an update on the current state of Marlin’s water system.

Last week, the city approved $200,000 to fund two portable water treatment plants. However, during the meeting, it was announced that the units won’t be operational until Thursday due to a missing part, marking the second delay in their deployment.

There were also presentations highlighting progress on three separate water infrastructure projects by the Texas Water Development Board.

Representatives shared that new valves were recently installed at the intersections of Bennett and First Street, as well as Edens and Chambers streets.

But for many residents, like 20-year resident Michelle Jones, the frustration continues to grow.

“We can’t wash our hands, we can’t bathe, we can’t cook. We can’t do normal basic daily routine things because we have no water right now in this town,” said Jones.

It's a struggle, she says, that the community has been facing for far too long.

“It’s like every other week we are dealing with a low-pressure issue or no water issue or they are sending us boil water notices when we don’t even have water to boil. It’s very frustrating,” said Jones.

The city says at the next scheduled council meeting, it will discuss potential funding relief for Marlin residents and businesses impacted by this month’s water outage.

As for Michelle, she’s holding onto hope for change—and calling for real help.

“We need prayers, this town needs prayers and we need some serious help. I love Marlin, I love the people here, and I see a good town here, but we just need help,” said Jones.

The city of Marlin will remain under a declaration of disaster and boil water notice for at least the next 45 days.

