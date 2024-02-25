Marlin residents tie ribbons in remembrance of dogs found dead inside city shelter

Marlin residents gathered Saturday for a memorial walk and ribbon tying for dogs found dead inside city animal shelter.

Marlin City Councilman John Armstrong joined residents in a show of solidarity for answers.

Advocates asked Gov. Greg Abbott during campaign event on Monday to intervene in Falls County investigation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a walk a couple of blocks long, but the objective goes much further.

“Animals don’t have a voice and we need to be a voice for the voiceless,” said Marlin animal activist Valerie Mann.

These Marlin residents aren’t backing down after several dogs were found dead more than six weeks ago inside the city's animal shelter.

“Right now this is a stand-still, so it’s very passionate that nothing’s being done, where if this was a normal citizen and not an animal control officer or chief, then I’d be immediately arrested,” Mann said.

Walking from the Falls County courthouse to the animal shelter, placing ribbons on the fences in remembrance of the dogs that have suffered and died.

“We just bring attention to the shelter, and we’re bringing a lot of rainbow colors to kind of bring light to the darkness," said Dorothy Sanders, a local animal rights advocate. "It’s very dark, very eerie shelter when you go in there, so, it’s very sad when you look in there to see how small those kennels are, so this is just to bring more positivity, more light."

Councilman John Armstrong joined the walk to show his solidarity with the people of Marlin.

“I’m here to open up doors, I’m here to shake the tree to let people know that this is not going away unless we do our job," Armstrong said. "We’re trying to send a message that if there’s a cover up, we’re not going to allow it to be so when we know that there is things that could have been done to make sure the cover up never took place in the first place."

An effort to continue fighting, healing and connecting.

“This has been very traumatic to the community as a whole, so, to kind of show that we can work together with the city as well as the community," Sanders said.

