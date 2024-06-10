Marlin residents receive enough petition signatures on efforts to recall the mayor

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — After collecting signatures for more than a month, organizers told 25 News they have submitted the required number of signatures needed to recall Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd.

The next step for the city is to validate the signatures, making sure they come from registered voters living in Marlin.

More than 200 signatures — which makes up 10 percent of Marlin's registered voters needed to be turned in no later than Monday, June 10.

Residents got around 360 signatures.

This does not mean the mayor loses her seat, but rather she has to run for re-election if all signatures are validated.

We've been covering the abuse allegations at the Marlin Animal Shelter since January.

The City of Marlin will have 15 days to confirm all of the signatures.